BTS: Kim Taehyung Serves Stylish Travel Look With His Mute Boston Bag, ARMYs Crown Him 'Fashion King'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, V and Jimin were spotted at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, making their way to board their flight to Las Vegas for the Grammys 2022. The members stepped out with their airport looks on point. However, fans were taken by surprise when Kim Taehyung stepped out sporting his Mute Boston bag. The stylish bag was launched by V earlier this year as part of the artist-made collection by BTS.

Pictures from the airport showed the Winter Bear singer heading to board his flight wearing a floral printed shirt, topped with a brown coat which he styled with a pair of cream pants. The singer had headphones on while the bag was placed on his shoulder. Although videos and pictures of Taehyung from the airport gave fans a glimpse of his OOTD, the Christmas Tree singer also shared a picture of his airport look on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the picture, TaeTae struck a stylish pose with the bag in his hand. He was seen sans the mask but with a pair of sunglasses on. Taehyung looked away from the camera when the picture was taken. He shared the post with a teasing caption, “Should I give you my bag?" For the unversed, the popular brown bag was sold out minutes after it was launched.

The look was a big win among fans with many crowning Taehyung ‘fashion king.’ “Kim Taehyung is indeed a fashion king!" a fan tweeted. “I hereby crown Kim Taehyung as the fashion king," another fan said. “This Kim Taehyung is already iconic. Airport Fashion King Taehyung," a third fan said.

FASHION KING KIM TAEHYUNG WITH HIS FAMOUS AND IN DEMAND MUTE BOSTON BAG pic.twitter.com/ZewHcrzRYe— Elysha | KTH1 IS COMING — CHRISTMAS TREE BY V (@myonlyTAEger) March 28, 2022

Models are lucky KIM TAEHYUNG chose singing instead of modelling. Our fashion king is glowing pic.twitter.com/n9bmgB9R6J— Taechwita (@tjrwls_1230) March 28, 2022

*takes a deep breath* KIM TAEHYUNG FASHION KING! This is soo Taehyung, with brooch, his mute Boston Bag, the brown coat, headphones and floral print shirt! pic.twitter.com/tQCicbM5iw— ⁷ ⁷⁹ ¹¹⁸ (@dantevanterism) March 28, 2022

kim taehyung you fashion king my heart stopped when I saw this I will marry you pic.twitter.com/EY9FyV0bZi— President Namjoon⁷ (@lifegoesjoon) March 28, 2022

Kim Taehyung never disappoints. Stay safe fashion king! pic.twitter.com/CwXo2yP60A— Baritone_King (@BaritoneKingV) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, it was reported that Jungkook left for the US before his fellow members. The reason behind his early flight is unknown. On the other hand, J-Hope is expected to join the members after he recovers from Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.