BTS: Kim Taehyung Sets New Record, Becomes Fastest Person On Instagram To Surpass 40 Million Followers

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has set another record courtesy of his Instagram account. The Winter Bear singer, who made his Instagram debut with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook last December, has surpassed 40 million followers on the platform within 135 days. Several fans pointed out that this feat makes him the fastest person ever to surpass 40 million followers on Instagram.

The milestone has fans celebrating. Using the hashtag ‘#THV40MILLION’, fans showered the singer with congratulatory messages. “Cheers to all the records this man keeps hitting! congratulations Taehyung. RECORD SETTER THV #TaehyungInstagram40M,” a fan tweeted. “People are drawn to you because of who you are. Beautiful both inside and outside! Congratulations on 40 million followers Taehyung!” another fan added.

“I am so proud of you Taehyung!You are truly Loved,Appreciated & respected all over the world!So many among that 40M see you as an inspiration & a role Model!Those 40M are a proof that Your Genuinity & Love conquered the hate! All that remain is who chose you & love,” added a third fan.

Previously, V had broken the record for the fastest person to surpass 30 million Instagram followers. When he had debuted on the platform, V became the fastest person to touch one million followers in just 43 minutes and within four hours on the same day, he surpassed 10 million followers.

Taehyung, who goes by the handle @thv on Instagram, follows only his fellow members on the platform and has shared 46 posts on his account. However, TaeTae is extremely active on the platform. V often shares and deletes pictures and videos on his Instagram Stories. Even when the group was on a break, the singer would tease fans with glimpses of his break.

The Christmas Tree singer also often comments on his friends Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-sik’s posts. Along with Peakboy, the actors and singers form the friends’ group known as Wooga Squad.

On the work front, Taehyung recently return to South Korea with his fellow BTS members after they successfully wrapped their four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage In Las Vegas. The group performed for to a packed house every night. They were also in Las Vegas to perform at the Grammys.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.