BTS: Kim Taehyung Shares Unreleased Song While Driving a Convertible in Hawaii, ARMY Goes Crazy

Friday started on a good note for BTS fans. Members of the popular boyband, who recently made their individual accounts on Instagram, have been sharing snippets from their life on the social media platform. While main vocalist Jeon Jungkook shared a Story of his pet Doberman Bam, Kim Taehyung had a surprised in store for ARMY. He shared a video of himself driving down a convertible in Hawaii, singing and vibing to an unreleased song that he has made.

Taehyung, whose stage name is V, shared the video across multiple stories on Instagram, as he sings along to his own song. The lyrics of the song are in English, and he only shared about a minute of it, leaving fans asking for the full song. Dedicating the song to ARMY, V also wrote I Love You in his stories.

ARMYs have been sharing the snippet on various social media platforms, expressing how much they love the song already. Apparently titled ‘A Million Stars’, many fans said it is a ‘long drive and chill vibes’ kind of song.

long drives n chill vibes with kim taehyung pic.twitter.com/EQGoLPPqPV— ♡ˎˊ˗ (@95vmfilms) December 10, 2021

Some even posted lyrics from the song.

“In the end I wanna show you what happiness and show you all my colors to you. Just tell me you love me and I could give everything and that will be the best part of me.” ㅡ 211210, Kim Taehyung Unreleased song Lyrics @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ulPWmZ0S6p— BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) December 10, 2021

OMG WE JUST GOT A NEW SONG FROM KIM TAEHYUNG! IT IS ONE OF HIS MASTERPIECE! ITS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL PROD V! pic.twitter.com/D2xKwxc6yT — Elysha 💜 | V DAY AND OUR SUMMER IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) December 10, 2021

Omg kim taehyung 😭 please is this the purple song? His voice is so beautiful and deeper than the ocean, the song is so so good! Hope he will release it, his mixtape will be the most beautiful and amazing! pic.twitter.com/pYLBJQJJSA— ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ (@Taehyungimpact) December 10, 2021

After BTS wrapped up their Permission to Dance on Stage in LA concert series earlier this month, some of the members returned to South Korea. V had stayed back and later updated on social media that he was on a trip with his family. He later shared photos from his trip, revealing that he had been to Hawaii. He also thanked fans for not bothering him on his trip. He returned to Seoul a few days back.

Kim taehyung got to enjoy his holiday peacefully&comfortably & his privacy being respected,he deserves it so much after being working so hard & the fact that he’s happy,that’s what matter the most. He even thanked armys,he’s the sweetest and precious ❤️TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/Xu0km8KfQB— ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ (@Taehyungimpact) December 9, 2021

Taehyung will be celebrating his 26th birthday (27 in Korean age) on December 30. To mark this occasion, a group of fans have managed to advertise the event on the US Forbes magazine issue. According to Koreaboo, this is the first time that a South Korean idol’s birthday has been advertised on Forbes magazine.

