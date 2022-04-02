BTS: Kim Taehyung, Sleeves Rolled Up, Dances Alone Among Old Couples in a Club, ARMYs Lose Their Minds

BTS ARMYs had a busy time keeping up with the boys yesterday as they were busy changing their information on social media as an April Fools Day prank. After Jimin changed Bangtan’s common Twitter handle to his own handle, Kim Taehyung, aka V changed it again, this time to reflect as his personal account. He changed the profile photo and the cover picture as well. He changed the name of the account from Jimin Park to Golf Prodigy Kim Taehyung and the bio now reads, “no no Kim Taehyung."

BTS’ name changed from ‘박지민 (Jimin park)’ to ‘Golf Prodigy Kim Taehyung’Their description changed from ‘Anyways Park Jimin’ to ‘no no Kim Taehyung’ pic.twitter.com/AIhzr0uT67 — haru⁷🌿 (@BOMHARU1230) April 1, 2022

Not only that, the Delete King of Instagram shared a dreamy dance video of his on the social media platform and ARYMs are going crazy over that as well. In the video, Taehyung, with his sleeves rolled up, is dancing alone among old couples at a jazz club in Las Vegas. ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ by Frank Sinatra plays in the background as he moves beautifully to the music.

He wrote, “Shall we dance?🕺"

“to be honest taehyung dancing to live jazz in a club among older couples, sleeves rolled up being the main character is exactly what i imagined his friday night to look like," wrote one fan on Twitter.

to be honest taehyung dancing to live jazz in a club among older couples, sleeves rolled up being the main character is exactly what i imagined his friday night to look like— lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) April 2, 2022

Kim Taehyung vibing to Fly me to the Moon dressed like this??? Oh I'm goin feralpic.twitter.com/I0H3I2XrUg— lydia⁷ super ia📚💤 (@nameowngi) April 2, 2022

ARMYs couldn’t get enough of his back-to-back social media activity. “y’all know that classic vintage edit of taehyung being an old love that you’ll tell to your kids? this new video of him dancing to jazz smiling so softly has the same energy," wrote another user.

y’all know that classic vintage edit of taehyung being an old love that you’ll tell to your kids? this new video of him dancing to jazz smiling so softly has the same energy— .·͙☽ (@taeteland) April 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the BTS members are all set to perform at their PTD on Stage Las Vegas concert, which will happen after the Grammy Awards. They are also in the lineup of performances for Grammys, however, member Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

