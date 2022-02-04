BTS: Kim Taehyung Teases 'That Chick' Jimin While Giving His Health Update; Reacts To Indian ARMY's Post

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has recently shared an update on Jimin. The latter recently had to undergo appendicitis surgery on January 31. Big Hit Music had also revealed that the Jimin had contracted covid at the same time. The Filter singer had returned to Weverse earlier this week to assure fans that he was recovering. Now, TaeTae has also given an update on Mochi via Weverse.

On Friday, the Christmas Tree singer was responding to a few fan posts on the platform. A concerned ARMY reached out to Taehyung and asked him if ChimChim was recovering. “Our chick (Jimin) is okay, right?" the fan said, referring to the emoji used for Jimin on Twitter. Taehyung assured that he was doing better. As translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_, Taehyung commented, “That chick said he is watching the sky for 7 hours, the sky was pretty today."

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220204ARMY: our chick () is okay right? ㅠㅠㅠㅠ TH: that chick said he is watching the sky for 7 hours, the sky was pretty today pic.twitter.com/IzsimAPzdO — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 4, 2022

Another fan also asked informed him that they were missing Jimin and went on to ask him Taehyung is also missing him. The singer replied, “I did a video call with him as soon as I woke up," hinting at how much he misses him.

Besides talking about Jimin, Taehyung also interacted with fans on other subjects. A BTS fan from India, with the Weverse handle of Anya, asked Taehyung if he presented his recently launched Mute Boston Bag to his friends and acquaintances. The singer replied, “Yes."

A fan also asked him about his habit of deleting his Instagram posts and videos. For the unversed, earlier this week Taehyung uploaded and deleted videos of himself jamming to a number of songs. When a fan asked, “Taehyungah why do you keep deleting your insta story? is it because you’re not the person you were 5 minutes ago? hahaha. The singer replied, “(are you saying) I shouldn’t delete?" When another fan requested him not to delete, Taehyung said, “I also dint want to do it (delete) but when I enter (the story section) I feel like changing (the previous stories) into something new there’s nothing new to upload so since there’s a delete button is there, so I delete it doesn’t really have any meaning haha if you dong like it, I’ll try not to delete."

