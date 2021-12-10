BTS: Kim Taehyung Thanks ARMY for Respecting His Privacy During Hawaii Vacation

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS has extended his heartfelt gratitude to fans for being thoughtful and respecting his privacy while on vacation. The K-pop idol thanked the ARMY for knowing his whereabouts but protecting it throughout. V, who took a break with his family in Hawaii, said he was grateful to ARMY for not interrupting his time-off even when a few fans recognised him. The Hawaiian ARMY’s kind gesture of consideration for the iconic band member’s personal space earned praise from BTS fans worldwide.

Known as one of the biggest and most admired fandom in the world, ARMY asked V a few days ago what his plans were for a break. To this, V replied with a cryptic note saying, “I’m on an adventure." He later shared on Weverse, “Thank you ARMY for pretending not to know and being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport."

V, termed as the most searched K-pop idol on Google for 2021, also posted a picture of himself from his tropical vacation in which he is dressed in a floral printed shirt.

And since all the seven members are currently handling their individual Instagram handles, V has updated his page with some snippets from his recent vacay. He returned to South Korea a day ago.

Joining V in the retreat was none other than fellow BTS member, J-Hope.

The popular boy band announced an official extended period of break recently. This is their second break since their first in 2019. They recently concluded their Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS will return with their physical concerts in March 2022.

Meanwhile, V shattered previous Instagram records as he made his debut on the platform. Hours after he launched his own account, V became the fastest individual to get 10 million followers on Instagram.

