BTS: Kim Taehyung Wonders Where His RM, J-Hope Hyungs Are, Drops Comment On Instagram

BTS’ social butterflies J-Hope and Kim Namjoon (RM), avid Instagram users, are always keeping ARMYs busy with their posts. The latter is always busy Namjoonin (the act of living like Kim Namjoon) and the former often gives glimpses of his fashionista side. Their recent social media photo dump had ARMYs asking where the BTS members are, but we are not the only ones enquiring about their location. Their fellow member Kim Taehyung aka V is also curious about where his hyungs are.

A couple of days back, Hobi shared a series of photos where he can be seen striking stylish poses for the camera. It was an outdoor location with huge buildings in the background. RM, on the other hand, was busy roaming outdoors again and dropped several photos of him from different locations. In the first photo, he can be seen sitting outside what looks like a supermarket. A photo of South Korean actor Gong Yoo was seen in the background.

Taehyung took to both of their posts to ask where they are. While Hobi is yet to reply, Namjoon replied with mountain emojis.

Take a look at their posts:

Meanwhile, BTS recently revealed their comeback schedule and the title of the lead single. The members, via their agency Big Hit Music, revealed that the lead single is titled Yet To Come. The Bangtan Boys also revealed the cover of the single, featuring the title of the track along with the tease ‘The Most Beautiful Moment.’

In a follow-up post, BTS announced their upcoming schedule for the album. Fans will first get an update on Proof on May 9, 2022, — the tracklist reveal — followed by concept photos, teasers and finally the song’s release. While the song releases on June 10, the announcement featured a question mark on the date June 13, 2022, which marks their ninth debut anniversary, hinting at a surprise in making.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

