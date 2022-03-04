BTS' Kim Taehyung, Wooga Squad Members Help Park Seo-joon Tackle Pressure, MCU Actor Reveals

Park Seo-joon spoke fondly about his group of friends, popularly known as the Wooga Squad, in a recent interview. Fans of the South Korean actor would be aware that Park Seo-joon is part of a squad that also comprises BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. The group shares a close bond and doesn’t miss an opportunity to show each other their support.

Speaking with The Guardian, Park Seo-joon opened up about the Wooga Squad. While he confessed he isn’t sure how the name came into being, he said that they are ‘very comforting’. The report added that ‘it appears they helped him deal with intense pressure on Korean actors and idols.’

“Not only do we share the same values, thoughts and perspectives on things but we are in similar industries, and so we are able to share advice. We try to comfort each other as human beings, because what I am going through could be something that the others might go through in the future,” he said.

Park Seo-joon met BTS singer V and Park Hyung-sik on the sets of the popular K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth back in 2016. Soon after, Park Seo-joon’s longtime friend, rapper-artist Peakboy joined the group. Choi Woo-shik crossed paths with Park Seo-joon first when they starred in 2012’s sitcom Shut Up Family. They reunited in Fight For My Way and the rest is, as they say, history!

Last year, Park Seo-joon, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy had come together to celebrate 10 years of Choi Woo-shik and then they were seen in Peakboy’s Gyopo Hairstyle as well.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon will be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels. He also has a Korean movie titled Dream with K-pop idol and actress IU.

