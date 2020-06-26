BTS Launches Music Video of Japanese Single Stay Gold with an Uplifting Message

K-Pop group BTS has released the music video of their latest Japanese single Stay Gold, an uplifting track at the time of a global crisis. The song encourages listeners to not be afraid and keep pushing forward.

The single is the first from BTS' fourth Japanese studio album Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, which will release on July 15. The song was released on June 19 and its music video was launched on Friday.

The music video opens with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook gazing beyond the dilapidated rooms. As the melodies of the heartfelt track pour in, there is a paradigm back-and-forth shift between the rather dystopian-looking structures to the seven members enjoying their time together.

Stay Gold's music video seems to be inspired from the current happenings in the world. As the COVID-19 pandemic takes grip of the globe, many are forced to stay indoors, separated from from their loved ones. But just like the track's encouraging message, the seven artistes see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The soothing track follows Lights, which was released on July 3, 2019, and also serves as the theme track of the Japanese drama series Rasen no Meikyuu-DNA Kagaku Sousa. With Stay Gold, BTS became the first Korean act in history to achieve Number Ones on both US and UK iTunes charts with a Japanese single, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Watch the video here: