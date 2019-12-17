BTS Lead Singer Namjoon Admits He Lost 33 Pairs of AirPods Worth USD 6000

Apple AirPods do not come cheap, and you must have a really strong heart to lose multiple pairs of it. However, this has happened in reality with BTS member Kim Manjoon. In a recent Q&A stream, Namjoon, the lead singer and rapper of the K-pop sensation band BTS has revealed that he has lost 33 pairs of the AirPods to date. He also acknowledged that he is currently on his 34th pair.

Given the market price of AirPods, it is not difficult to calculate that the singer has lost an estimated amount of $6,000 (Rs 4,25,733) in AirPods. With the hectic schedule of the Korean pop band who have toured the world, it's not hard to imagine that somewhere along the way he would have lost his AirPods.

Here's what a stan member tweeted, "Someone shared they lost their airpods, and RM clapped, saying there's someone he can become good friends with. He thinks he's on his THIRTY FOURTH (!!!) PAIR OF AIRPODS NOW, and that when he logs into his bluetooth he's able to mourn over all his old ones."

This also gave a chance to people to raise concerns over the issue with AirPods. The wire-free design of AirPods makes them easy to be misplaced. That is one reason why a number of AirPods end up in landfill. While Apple offers free recycling of AirPods at Apple Stores, losing them might actually raise an important environmental concern.

