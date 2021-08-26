BTS Leader RM Defends ARMY Over Manipulation Accusations: Slamming Our Fans Isn't Right

The South Korean boy-band BTS is taking the world by storm will their new tracks and music videos. The band has rose to fame on an international level over the past few years. They have a loyal and hardcore fanbase called ARMY. Recently, they released two singles Butter and Permission to Dance, which debuted at number one on charts in the United States. BTS held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for ten consecutive weeks and Butter stayed on the first position for nine of them. On the other hand, Permission To Dance debuted on number one but eventually dropped down.

After the two single’s success, there were allegations against the ARMY that they manipulated the numbers by mass buying the song. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, BTS was asked about these allegations. The group’s leader RM said, “It’s a fair question. But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right. It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty.”

Shin Young-jae, the president of BTS’ label, Big Hit Music was also asked about the allegations by the publication. He said that even though BTS’ numbers are head-scratchers for some people, the US market cannot be toppled by downloads alone. He further added that the feat achieved by BTS shows the impact of their songs.

Not just Butter and Permission to Dance, BTS’ previous songs Dynamite and Savage Love Remix and Love Goes On have also topped the charts. BTS consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here