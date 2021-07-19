BTS Leader RM's Heavenly Response to Bollywood Song Dedicated to Him By Indian Army

South Korean boy band BTS might be one of the biggest musical sensations right now, but the septet remains connected and grateful to their fans, the ARMYs, all over the world. They often take time out of their busy schedules to read fan posts and respond on social media. One Indian fan recently posted a long note dedicated to the K-pop band’s leader Kim Namjoon, stage name RM. The post, alongwith a Korean translation of the fans’ thoughts, also included a Bollywood song as a dedication.

The ARMY used the song Hamdard from the movie Ek Villain to declare love for RM on the social media platform Weverse. These are the lines that were posted in Hindi, alongwith a Korean translation: “Teri muskuraahatein hain taakat meri, Mujhko inhee se ummid milee, Chahe kare koi sitam yeh jahan.. Inmein hi hai sada hifazat meri, Zindghani badi khoobsurat huyi, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin."

It seems RM read the lyrics and understood the song, as he quite aptly replied, “Heaven would be right here…" His response has sent BTS ARMYs in India into a frenzy, who have been tweeting and gushing over it on social media.

joon replied to an Indian ARMY who sang "Humdard" for him pic.twitter.com/GYXD6R9WJx— sona⁷ (@OT7LOOK) July 18, 2021

Fans have also posted edits of RM’s visuals to the tune of the song. Hamdard is sung by Arijit Singh for the 2014 film Ek Villain, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

I love this …it's so special😭😭😭😭💜💜💜💜…thank you for making this https://t.co/pATMKRK8zN— ꜱᴇᴀʀᴀ⁷♡♡🏖 (@SEARA_DS19) July 18, 2021

The Grammy-nominated boyband - also comprising of members Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook - enjoys unprecedented fame as the most successful South Korean act to have emerged over the past 8 years. Their summer sing for 2021, Butter, has completed seven consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100. Their next song, Permission to Dance, is also making waves in the pop music world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here