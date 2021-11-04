BTS Leader RM Pens Emotional Letter for Fans, ARMY Says 'Lucky to Have Kim Namjoon'

The South Korean boy-band BTS has become one of the biggest global acts with international fame, awards and collaborations. The K-pop band has a loyal fan-base which is known as ARMY. BTS consists of seven members, leader RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. The members communicate with their fans on various social media accounts, but especially Weverse, which is especially built for fans of artists represented by the Bighit Entertainment agency. Recently, BTS leader RM took to the platform to pen a lengthy note for his fans. The singer said that he has started the habit of journaling but since he did not want to pick up a pen, he is expressing his thoughts on the app.

RM started the note by saying that it is getting “harder" for him to write lengthy letters, but if he doesn’t do so he will “forever forget the way to do it." The singer, according to translations by fans, wrote that he wants everyone he loves to be in peace for as long as possible.

He further wrote in Korean, “And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again.”

He also recounted his early years in Seoul, the capital of the country. “Much time has passed since I first came to Seoul at 17 years old, But at times, I still get a strange feeling that nothing has changed at all. After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming.” the excerpt read.

The leader concluded his note, saying, “The winter that used to approach suddenly has now become a great season to run away for a walk. Let’s meet, wherever it is, when the wind gets warmer soon. I miss you!"

Take a look at the full note, as translated by fans on Weverse:

BTS WEVERSE POST RM/NAMJOON 211104NJ: The winter that used to approach suddenly has now become a great season to run away for a walk. Let's meet, wherever it is, when the wind gets warmer soon.I miss you!@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/v3GHxgHmJ9 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 3, 2021

Fans took to the micro-blogging site to react to his open letter. A fan wrote, “Thanks, Namjoon. I’m super busy these days.. Your letter encourages me to go on with my life."

Another wrote, “this is so important to hear from namjoon “i’m only 28 y.o.” as a 25 y.o. i wanna thank him because so many people waiting something from me just because of my age like “you’re already 25” no i’m only 25 (sic)"

NAMJOON WEVERSE LETTER 211104 ENGLISH TRANSLATION🐨 When the wind becomes warmer, let’s meet soon—wherever that place may be. pic.twitter.com/vJfBavoX13 — 미니모니 on indefinite rest🐢 (@minimoniT_T) November 3, 2021

Thanks, Namjoon. I'm super busy these days.. Your letter encourages me to go on with my life.— Soo Choi 💜 (SLOW) (@choi_bts2) November 3, 2021

“I hope that the people whom i love (and love me, too) will be peaceful/well for a long time.” ㅡ 211104, Kim Namjoon via Weverse post @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/nd8xablAJG— BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) November 3, 2021

this is so important to hear from namjoon “i’m only 28 y.o.” as a 25 y.o. i wanna thank him because so many people waiting something from me just because of my age like “you’re already 25” no i’m only 25— ✴︎ (@uminimoni) November 3, 2021

namjoon deserves the same praise shakespeare gets bc wtf— jess⁷ is seeing bts (@UWUNGl) November 3, 2021

can you believe how lucky we are for having kim namjoon in our lives?— ⋆ namu lover (@NAMJOONPlC) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for a series of concerts in Los Angeles in the months of November and December. The concerts are titled Permission to Dance on Stage. An online concert was streamed for fans worldwide on October 24.

