BTS Leader RM Secures a Place in 2022 Artnet Innovators List for This Contribution

BTS leader RM is currently dominating the iTunes charts after the release of his maiden solo album Indigo. Amidst this, reports of him being included in the 35 Innovators list have also come to the fore. According to ANI, RM secured a place in the ‘Investors’ category as specified in the Artnet News 35 Innovators list. This comes owing to his significant contribution and support to the world of art and culture. The news agency reports that the BTS leader donated a whopping 100 million won (approximately Rs. 62 lakh) to the Overall Korean Culture Heritage Foundation.

This was done to reportedly back up the restoration of a royal bridal rope belonging to the 19th century placed at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). In addition to this, RM has served as an audio guide for the Museum’s Korea Contemporary Art Exhibition. On his Instagram, the artist shared a series of photos of himself paying a visit to LACMA and stated, “I personally participated in audio guide for some of the works I love for this historical exhibition. It’s available onsite at LACMA and online on the MMCA website. This is the first major exhibition of modern Korean art ever held in the West.” Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, RM dropped his highly-anticipated solo album Indigo along with the music video of its title track Wild Flower featuring Youjeen on December 2. The tracks were an instant hit as they surged up on the iTunes charts not only in Korea but also in multiple countries including Italy, France, the United States, Canada, and more.

Within 9 hours, the song Wild Flower already hit number one in at least 87 regions, as per Soompi. In addition to this, the music video of the song also ended up surpassing over 8.4 million views on YouTube within the span of 20 hours. Meanwhile, the album as a whole cropped up on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 67 regions.

