The adorable animated characters known as TinyTAN, based on popular K-Pop boyband BTS, have made their special place in the hearts of members of the ARMY. Other fans might be more fond of the members’ self-created BT21 characters. Now to add to the confusion of which set of characters to purchase for themselves, a new collaboration is hitting the shelves soon.

Fans can prepare for another beautiful collection of BTS members now featuring in their very own LEGO set. Get ready to explore the almost perfectly replicated set of the music video of the hit 2020 K-Pop track Dynamite. To add to the cuteness, the set will be completed with mini figurines of the septet.

It was only earlier this week that the Danish toy production company teased fans with a possible collaboration. It has been confirmed that these products are hitting the shelves soon. For anyone wondering, how this came into being, fans can thank two fellow ARMY members for it all. LEGO on their official website shared that this idea set was originally designed by two BTS fans, Josh, known as JBBrickFanatic, and Jacob, known as BangtanBricks.

Naturally, it comes as no surprise that these two fans have paid special attention to what the rest of us will get to enjoy. The mini figures have each been crafted super carefully, down to their individual hair pieces. It will perfectly match how they looked in the Dynamite era. If anyone has a hard time recognising BTS members with hair colours, fret not, these figures are also set to mimic the retro outfits that they showed off in the disco scenes of the music video.

All the pastel-colored LEGO Bricks will feature sets including the iconic Donut Shop. This fully-stocked shop will include the DONUT sign and a donut accessory.

Members of the ARMY will also be able to find the record store. On a side note, perhaps fans will be able to spot the Easter eggs like the mini brick-built albums. The basketball court will also be on the side of the record store and fans will also be able to build the ice cream van.

If that was not enough to tempt them into grabbing their own set, ARMYs will also be able to put their mini figurines on the performance stage set.

As LEGO mentioned it is time for the fans to light up their creativity.

