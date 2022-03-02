BTS: Lizzo's Sister Vanessa Talks About Getting Two Hugs From Kim Taehyung at Harry Styles' Concert

Last November, clips of BTS members attending Harry Styles’ concert in LA had gone viral, which showed Kim Taehyung aka V, J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin having a blast and vibing to the English singer. In the concert, they had bumped into American rapper Lizzo and her sister as well and selfies of their adorable interaction had sent ARMYs into a meltdown. However, Lizzo’s sister Vanessa got to do what each and every BTS fan has dreamt of- she hugged Kim Taehyung. That too, twice!

In the concert, Vanessa introduced herself to the Christmas Tree singer and got hugged by him twice. In an interview with YouTuber Brooke Morrison, Vanessa said that she tugged on V’s t-shirt and introduced herself and he immediately hugged her. “He said, ‘Ha!’ and we just hugged. He just was so excited. It was so cool," she said.

Soon after that, Lizzo, too, introduced her sister which resulted in her getting hugged twice by V. “They’re so sweet, just the sweetest hearts," she added.

V recently shared 10 pictures wearing different ensembles and posing in front of a full-size mirror. In the first, Taehyung was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black scarf and a beige overcoat. In the second, he was seen wearing a white and black ensemble. In the third, TaeTae was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of pants, while the fourth saw the singer wearing a pair of white pants and a red T-shirt, flaunting his perm seen during BTS’ Butter era.

Meanwhile, the winners of Korean Music Awards 2022 were announced on Tuesday with BTS and Aespa emerging as the biggest winners of the night. As reported by Soompi, the Bangtan Boys won the Daesang (grand prize), picking the Artist of the Year this year. This was the group’s third all-time Daesang at the awards show. On the other hand, Aespa won the most awards this year, including Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song. Meanwhile, Lang Lee won the Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed album There is a Wolf.

BTS or Bangtan Boys consists of seven members including RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

