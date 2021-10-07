BTS' Love Myself Campaign With UN Raises Millions of Dollars to End Violence, Abuse Against Children

South Korean boy band BTS continues achieving new heights with each passing day, and their contribution is not just limited to the world of music. The K-pop group have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the U.N. children’s agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying, according to reports. Not just that, their fanbase, ARMY played a huge role in making the campaign popular through means of social media hashtags and merchandise. Their Love Yourself world tour (2018-2019) and a 2019 video for the children’s agency, called UNICEF, urging people to “choose kindness" too played a part in spreading the campaign worldwide.

The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook said in a statement that the Love Myself campaign was launched to improve other young people’s lives but strive to live it by themselves. “We as a team and as individuals grew, as well. We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves."

BTS have spoken a couple of times at the UN General Assembly, the most recent one being their UNGA Speech for SDG Moment. Their speech was followed by a pre-recorded dance performance of Permission to Dance that was shot on the premise of UN. Last year, in a virtual speech, the members also spoke about how they dealt with isolation and frustration brought on by the pandemic.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement, “The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable.”

Recently, the group released the song My Universe with veteran English band Coldplay. The track talks about the importance of love and togetherness in difficult times and reiterates that love and music can help in shortening distances between people.

