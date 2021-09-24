BTS' Major International Collaborations, From Coldplay to Ed Sheeran and Megan Thee Stallion

South Korean boy band BTS and British band Coldplay’s collaboration has been creating a lot of buzz, and for all the right reasons. The wait is finally over as the track My Universe releases today, on September 24. The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook debuted in 2013 and since then they have seen a meteoric rise despite all the struggles and discrimination thrown their way. And within these 8 years, the K-pop group has done it all, from speaking and performing at the UN to being nominated for a Grammy. They have also found love from several other global icons as they have expressed their wish to join hands with the phenomenal band.

So, as ARMYs and Coldplay fans all over wait for the track to drop, we quickly take a look at all of BTS’ previous international collaborations.

Steve Aoki

American DJ and record producer Steve Aoki is a long time collaborator of Bangtan Sonyeondan. In 2017, he produced a remix of BTS’ song Mic Drop featuring rapper Desiigner. Steve’s 2018 song Waste it on Me from his album Neon Future III featured three members of Bangtan Boys- RM, Jimin and Jungkook. This song also marked BTS’ first all English single. Steve also featured in BTS’ The Truth Untold from their album compilation Love Yourself: Answer.

Ed Sheeran

In an interview, V or Kim Taehyung had said that Ed Sheeran is BTS’ best friend. So what do we get when best friends come together to do what they are best at doing? Two peppy tracks - Make It Right and Permission to Dance.

Make It Right is a track from BTS’ 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona. Interestingly, the septet has not met the Shape of You singer yet!

Halsey

In the same interview, Jung Hoseok or J-Hope added that Halsey is their best friend. It is no secret that both BTS and Halsey share a splendid relationship with each other. Rapper Suga had featured on her album Manic for SUGA’s Interlude, and she was seen in BTS’ 2019 song Boy With Luv from their album Map Of The Soul: Persona. Unlike Ed, they have met each other several times and have also exchanged gifts as a sign of their friendship.

Megan Thee Stallion

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion joined hands for the remix track of BTS’ chartbuster song Butter. They recently met as the group was in the USA to deliver a speech and a performance at the United Nations.

Chainsmokers

The track Best of Me marked Chainsmokers and BTS’ collaboration. The upbeat and peppy tack have the perfect combination of the two groups with BTS’ noteworthy lyrics and Chainsmokers’ funky beats.

Lauv

American singer-songwriter Lauv was featured in the reboot of Make It Right. The single was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Sia

BTS’ famous track ON from their album Map Of The Soul: 7 featured the Chandelier singer Sia. Their collaboration track was only available in the digital release of the album.

Lil Nas X

Old Town Road’s live performance marked the K-pop group’s first Grammy performance and their collaboration with Lil Nas X. A remix of the song was later released titled Seoul Town Road that featured RM.

MNEK

British singer MNEK wrote Paradise for the septet’s Love Yourself album. In an interview, the singer had revealed that the collaboration happened at a time when he had broken up with his significant other. He had written a track titled Mouth which went on to become Paradise. The lyrics were changed but MNEK loved the outcome.

Nicki Minaj

The second version of BTS’ super energetic track Idol featured popular singer Nicki Minaj who added her own pizzaz to the track.

Charlie XCX

For their mobile game BTS World, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook had released a song Dream Glow that had English singer Charli XCX back it up. She had said in an old interview that she was in Seoul in 2017 when she met the septet and the idea of a collaboration came about.

Apart from these, rapper RM has collaborated with several international artists including the Fallout Boys, rapper Wale, Korean-American rapper Tiger JK and English electro music duo Honne. Suga, too, collaborated with MAX for the song Blueberry Eyes. He was featured in South Korean singer IU’s song titled Eight.

J-Hope, who had earlier stated his love for the song Chicken Noodle Soup by Webstar and Young B, released his version of it with Latino singer Becky G.

