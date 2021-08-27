BTS, Megan Thee Stallion Drop 'Butter' Remix After Legal Battle And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Megan Thee Stallion has finally released the highly anticipated remix of the hit BTS song “Butter” after a complicated legal battle. Megan had earlier alleged that her record label was preventing her from releasing the track.

Within a few minutes of the release of the ‘Butter’ remix, the video garnered nearly 3 million views on YouTube. Needless to say, BTS Army and Megan’s fans were super excited about this collaboration. One fan commented, “This remix is so amazing, the way their voices are mixed up is smooth like BUTTER!" Another one said, “Amazing! There are no words. Tell me who can beat Megan’s rap with the boys?" “This is what happens when 2 legendary acts come together," wrote a third user.

BTS-ties!!! THEE REMIX IS SO GOOD #BUTTERTHEEREMIX pic.twitter.com/ixrm6rDuI2— jess⁷ BUTTER THEE REMIX (@sagboyjin) August 27, 2021

holding my right hand and trying to comfort it because it's trying really hard not to loop butter thee remix— megtan domination ✰ (@mydarIingkoo) August 27, 2021

Can we talk about how well @theestallion fit in Butter like wooooow I knew this remix was going to be good but the rap part of Meghan and Yoongi OMG it was smooth like Butter!!!! @BTS_twt#BUTTERTHEEREMIXToday #BUTTERTHEEREMIX pic.twitter.com/QMuJdufqir— AnMon⁷ (@Amon2103) August 27, 2021

The remix comes after the rapper, born Megan Pete, filed a temporary restraining order on August 24 against her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, to allow the release of the “Butter" remix after 1501’s CEO, Carl Crawford, and his partner, Rap-A-Lot’s J. Prince, did not provide approval for the track. The decision was also backed by 300 Entertainment — Megan Thee Stallion’s music distributors for 1501 — which gave a co-sign to block the release of the “Butter (Remix)."

Earlier, BTS had shared the news of the remix via one of their official Twitter accounts, retweeting label Big Hit’s announcement. “Yes, ‘Butter’ is back!" they tweeted with the stick of butter emoji and pink heart.

‘Butter’ just celebrated its thirteenth week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the ‘Savage’ rapper hit the top 20 of the chart earlier this year with ‘Thot Sh*t.’

After its release in May, “Butter” became the most viewed music video on YouTube within 24 hours. It also entered the Guinness World Records for being the most streamed song on Spotify within 24 hours of its release on the platform.

