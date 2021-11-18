BTS Member Jin Becomes First Male Solo Artist from Korea to Reach Billboard Global Ranking 200

BTS member Jin has achieved a remarkable feat in the history of K-pop by becoming the first Korean artist to reach the Billboard Global 200 for his recently released single Yours. The song is Jin’s debut in the single category. The K-pop musician and the member of currently the most popular boyband in the world has managed the 90th place in the rankings, which made him the first solo male Korean artist to enter the list, among artists like Bruno Mars, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.

The Billboard Global 200 ranks the most consumed tune and is relatively new. Jin, who is the latest member to release a single, got his song aligned with the advent of the global rankings. Before Jin, bandmates Suga and J-hope, too, released their singles and made it to the top charts of the United States and the United Kingdom. However, the success of their songs preceded the start of the Global 200 rankings, reported Forbes.

Although this is the first time that Jin has appeared on the list, as a member of BTS, Jin has tasted success in the UK, US top charts with more than a dozen songs. Around nine songs by the Korean boy band have reached the number 1 position.

In addition to securing a place in the Billboard Global 200 rankings, the solo by Jin has also become the second-most selling song in America, only behind Adele’s Easy on Me. The difference in the number of records sold is less than 1,500, reported Forbes. According to the official data, the number of copies sold by the solo Yoursis roughly around 13,200.

Billboard’s Digital Song Sales has, in the past, witnessed some more members of the boy band such as Suga, J-Hope, and V. Apart from Jin’s solo, the only songs to reach the number two position in the sales-centric list are by Psy, Suga, and V.

