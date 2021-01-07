BTS Member Jin Compares V to Ri Jeong Hyeok; Anushka Sharma Satisfies Pizza Cravings With Virat Kohli

The latest Bangtan Bomb, a series of short videos featuring the immensely popular K-pop boyband BTS, shows the seven band members during the Map of the Soul: 7 photo shoot last year. Ahead of their press conference, the members took solo photos providing different variations of the number seven.

Titled 7 Different Poses for 7, the behind the scenes of the shoot has been uploaded as part of the Bangtan Bomb. It shows Jin pointing out that fellow band member V's outfit looks like that of the character Ri Jeong Hyeok, played by Hyun Bin in K-drama Crash Landing on You.

Read: BTS' Jin Says Band Member V Looks Like Ri Jeong Hyeok from Crash Landing on You at Photoshoot

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli stepped out for lunch on Thursday. The couple was dressed in casual wear. Anushka wore a hoodie dress while Virat sported light grey pants and a round neck T-shirt. To complete his look, Kohli wore a grey jacket. The parents-to-be were wearing masks as per the coronavirus protocols.

The mom-to-be also took to her Instagram story to share a snippet of her lunch. From the picture, it is safe to assume that the actress muck like many others is a pizza lover. She has captioned her story as ‘Go big or Go Home’. To add a fun element to the post, she has used a pizza emoji and a side tongue out emoji.

Read: Anushka Sharma Satisfies Pregnancy Cravings with Pizzas, Virat Kohli Gives Her Company

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa's latest social media post has got fans speculating if he is planning to tie the knot this year. On Wednesday, Taking to Instagram, Guru shared a picture where he can be seen holding the hand of a girl. While the face of the girl was hidden in the picture, the two donned traditional attires for the picture. Guru's caption, "New year, new beginnings," have led fans to contemplate if he got engaged with the girl.

A number of celebrities have also dropped congratulatory messages on the post. While Nora Fatehi Wrote, "Congratulations baba," director Arvinder Khaira commented, "Mubarkaan paaji."

Read: Guru Randhawa's Mushy Pic with Mystery Girl Sparks Engagement Rumours

The Bombay High Court on Thursday praised late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s work in the film “M S Dhoni: The Untold Story” and said that one could make out from the actor’s face that he was a good human being.

The remarks were made by a bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik while reserving its verdict on a petition filed by Rajput’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh- seeking to quash an FIR for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput was Innocent and Sober, Says HC As It Reserves Order on Plea by His Sisters

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and most popular television soaps today. After eight years of leading the tale of Akshara and Naitik, it now showcases the love story of Naira and Kartik who are lovingly called Kaira by the fans.

However, a recent promo has left all followers of the show devastated as it features Naira’s death sequence. As soon as the clip was released, fans started speculating about the storyline. Even rumours started doing the rounds of actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira, leaving the show.

Read: Shivangi Joshi Asks Fans to Keep Calm Over Naira's Death Twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.