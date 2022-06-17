BTS Member Jungkook and Charlie Puth Tease Snippet of Their New Collab 'Left And Right', Video Goes Viral

The fact that singer Charlie Puth is planning a collaboration with BTS’ main vocalist Jeon Jungkook has been part of the buzz in the music industry for a while now. Ever since the two of them were seen performing We Don’t Talk Anymore together on stage, fans of BTS and Puth have manifested a collaboration, and that is finally happening. After dropping hints for a while, Puth has finally confirmed a collab is indeed happening, by sharing a snippet of the song with a funny video featuring Jungkook.

On June 16, Puth shared a playful video announcing that he and Jungkook were teaming up for the new single ‘Left and Right’, which will be featured on his upcoming album ‘Charlie’. In the new video, Charlie Puth asks Jungkook to try singing various lines of the song before they eventually unveil a snippet of the completed version. Puth then declares, “This is going to be crazy.”

The American singer also teased in the caption, “If we get 500,000 pre-saves, I’ll drop it on June 24.” It seems safe to say that Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s new song “Left and Right” will drop on June 24.

The BTS ARMY and fans of Puth have cannot wait for the song to drop. #JungkookxCharliePuth started trending on Twitter right after Puth and Jungkook put out the teaser video. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Charlie Puth has announced collaboration “Left and Right” with @BTS_twt Jungkook pic.twitter.com/30X16VLsNN — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 17, 2022

[INFO] Matthew Daniel Siskin who worked with Charlie Puth’s Music Video shared his excitement on his IG story for the most anticipated #JungkookxCharliePuth collab for LEFT AND RIGHT!#MyYou #StayAlive #Jungkook pic.twitter.com/v8hVXcfStf — JUNGKOOK DAILY ʲᵏ⁹⁷ (@Daily_JKUpdate) June 17, 2022

throwback to earlier this year when they were asked who they want to collaborate with and jungkook answered 'charlie puth' and now the collab is happening!! LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING #JungkookxCharliePuth pic.twitter.com/cXCt4avyko — jk vids (@jjklve_) June 17, 2022

The two singers previously collaborated for a special performance of Puth’s hit song ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in Korea back in 2018.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.