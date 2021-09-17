BTS Member Jungkook Gifts His Elder Brother Rs 25 Crore Apartment in Seoul

After taking Korean pop culture to a global audience, BTS is certainly one of the most influential and prospering artists in the world. In 2020, Forbes estimated the band’s worth at $50 million (Rs3,67,58,15,000). Hence, it comes as no surprise that the septet’s youngest member, Jungkook gifted his elder brother an apartment at Yongsan City Park in Seoul, worth around ₩4,000,000,000 (Rs 24,99,09,010).

According to a report by AllKpop, Jungkook had bought the apartment in the country's capital city in 2019 and handed it over to his elder brother Jeon Jung Hyun. The report also mentions that Jungkook decided to hand over ownership of his Yongsan City Park apartment to his older brother in December of last year. At the time of its purchase two years ago, the flat on the 17th floor was worth ₩2.98 Billion (Rs18,60,31,814) The news report mentions that the apartment comes with a living room, kitchen, dining room, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

This was not the first real estate investment made by the BTS singer. In 2018, Jungkook had made his first apartment purchase at the Seoul Forest Trimage in Sungsu-dong, which was also located on the 17th. The property was priced at ₩1.95 Billion (Rs12,17,19,893). However, AllKpop reports that the 24-year-old singer sold his Seoul Forest Trimage apartment at ₩2.05 Billion (Rs 12,79,56,853) in October 2020.

Jungkook is not the only member who knows how to splurge on his family members. BTS rapper J-hope left netizens impressed when his sister revealed what the artist gifted their mother on Mother’s day in 2020. J-hope’s sister Jung Ji-woo posted a box of cash, which was presented by the BTS member to his mother last year. The box came with a bunch of exotic flowers and certainly left an impression.

BTS’ oldest member Jin also gifted his parents a ₩4.2 billion (Rs26,21,64,546) flat in Hannam The Hill area of Seoul in 2020. The location is considered to be one of the most expensive residential complexes in South Korea.

