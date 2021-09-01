BTS Member Jungkook's 5 Most Popular Covers to Swoon Over on His Birthday

The youngest member of the immensely popular South Korean band BTS, Jeon Jung-kook, who is often known as the ‘Golden Maknae of BTS’, is turning 24 on September 1. While Jungkook has created musical gems with his band that has become a voice of the current generation, the 23-year-old singer has also drawn inspiration from existing melodies and performed song covers, many of which became as popular as the original song.

On his 24th birthday, we bring you the most popular covers by the singer-songwriter so that you can celebrate the K-pop legend’s birthday by swooning over these musical gems.

‘Never Not’ by Lauv

American singer Lauv had featured in the 2019 chartbuster Make It Right remix, giving his long-time friendship with BTS a collaborative note. In May 2020, Jungkook surprised BTS fans, more specifically known as ARMYs, by singing Lauv’s Never Not. The cover became as popular as the original song and melted hearts worldwide.

‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez

In a cover that feels no less than the original song, Jungkook teamed up with Jimin — another BTS member, and sang We Don’t Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez. The result was a soothing perfection.

‘2U and ‘Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber

Singing with Jimin, Jungkook satisfied both Justin Bieber and his own fans by singing Bieber’s famous holiday tune Mistletoe as a Christmas present in 2014. BTS are also Beliebers, as they are often caught humming his songs. 2U is another famous cover of Jungkook that’s popular on YouTube.

10000 Hours by Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber

Bieber is one of the most covered artists by Jungkook. His version of 10000 Hours, originally a collaboration between Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, is a huge hit among Jungkook fans.

‘Paper Hearts’ by Tori Kelly

Enriching Tori Kelly’s love ballad Paper Hearts with his angelic voice, Jungkook not only expressed his love for one of his favourite songs, but also proved his range as a singer.

Which of these is your favourite cover by Jungkook?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here