BTS Member Jungkook's Blonde Hair Selfie 2nd Most Liked Tweet of 2021, First is of Joe Biden

Fans of K-pop band BTS are always on the lookout for new updates from the seven members. Besides being an amazing vocalist, golden maknae Jungkook also makes ARMYs swoon over his good looks. He posted a selfie of his new blonde hair look on January 25, that has become the second most-liked tweet of 2021 so far.

The first is of US President Joe Biden, when he said, "It's a new day in America" on January 20. Biden's tweet has 4.2 million likes so far.

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Sharing the exciting news, the official Twitter handle of World Music Awards shared Jungkook's picture that has gained 2.9 million likes so far. The Twitter post also stated that Jungkook is the only artist with three tweets in the Top 15 Most Liked of All Time, and also the only one with three tweets in the Top 15 Retweeted of All Time.

#BTS's #Jungkook has the most liked Artist tweet of 2021 with 2.8 MILLION likes!‍️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣It's the 2nd most liked tweet of 2021, after #JoeBiden's! https://t.co/DAKF4J7plR pic.twitter.com/xY0IalYLQ5 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 30, 2021

This is Jungkook's most-liked tweet ever, trumped by his fellow band member V (Kim Taehyung) whose August 16, 2020 tweet "Hi Army" has 3.1 million likes.

Meanwhile, the septet is all set to release the Essential Edition of their album BE on February 19. They Boys also dropped photos and teasers from their Winter Package 2021, making fans gush over their snaps from the snow-covered mountains of Gangwon-do.

