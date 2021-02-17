BTS Member Jungkook's Euphoria Completes a Year on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart

K-pop band BTS has been making and breaking records on music charts for a few years now. It's youngest member Jungkook has now added another feather to his cap. The main vocalist's B-side solo track titled 'Euphoria' has now officially spent one full year on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Euphoria is currently the most-streamed solo song of all BTS members with more than 210 million streams, reported kpopstarz.com.

Euphoria is considered the most-streamed solo song by a male idol and the third most-streamed solo song by any South Korean artist. It's also the longest-charting solo by a K-Pop Idol on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart after spending more than 51 weeks in the tally.

The song was originally introduced as the Wonder theme for BTS' Love Yourself series in April 2018 and later formally released on the album Love Yourself: Answer.

Another solo track of Jungkook, 'My Time, was also listed as in the second spot after spending 48 weeks on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. Fans of the septet celebrated the idol's attainment on social media by using the #EuphoriaONEyearWDSS on Twitter.