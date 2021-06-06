BTS Member RM Thanks ARMY For Raising Covid-19 Funds, Hopes to Visit India Soon

The South Korean band BTS is popular worldwide but especially in India, which forms a big chunk of their fandom. During the second wave of Covid-19 in India, many BTS fans, known as Army raised funds to fight against the pandemic. Now, BTS member RM has thanked Indian fans for their efforts and also expressed a desire to visit the country.

In an interview with a major channel, BTS was informed that their Indian fans had raised Rs 20 lakh in 24 hours. To this, RM said, “Thank you for the beautiful ARMY’s in India”. We miss you and we hope that we could be there in front of you as soon as possible. Let us stay strong in these challenging times. Our prayers go to everyone currently fighting against Covid-19 and we hope to see you soon and safe."

Rapper J-Hope also added, ARMY do not lose hope. we are together with India".

RM also said that BTS would visit India as soon as possible. “We truly hope that the situation gets better as soon as possible. If the opportunity comes, I hope we can see each other like safely. We send our best wishes for India’s help," he said.

RM also said that BTS is aware of the pandemic situation in India. He added that there are many organisations including UNICEF which have partnered with their ‘Love Myself’ campaign and sending help to those in need. He further assured fans that the band is there for India.

BTS consists of 7 members, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin and Jin. They recently released their single Butter.

