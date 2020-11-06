BTS Member Suga Taking a Break to Recover from Shoulder Surgery

BTS band member Suga is taking a break from professional activities after undergoing surgery on his shoulder on November 3. The K-pop star will not be joining BTS' promotional activities as he recovers from the repair to his torn shoulder labrum.

Suga may miss the bulk of the promotional tour for the pop group's new album, BE. A statement from BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment said, "Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician's advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery."

"As many fans know, Suga has long suffered from shoulder-related health issues. His shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with 'posterior labral tear of his left shoulder', which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities," the statement continued.

The agency also said that Suga needed to be in good health ahead of mandatory military service, as well as his post-service musical career, reported Metro UK.