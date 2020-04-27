MOVIES

2-MIN READ

BTS Member Suga Releasing Single with IU, Reveals K-Pop Band is Working on New Album Already

Images: Twitter

K-Pop band BTS member Suga is collaborating with South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun aka IU. The The single will be released on May 6, 2020.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
South Korean rapper Min Yoon-gi aka Suga, who is also a part of K-Pop boyband BTS. has given fans an exciting update on the group's new album. Even during the ongoing pandemic, the K-pop group is hard at work on the follow up to Map Of The Soul: 7, which was released in February.

Suga appeared in a livestream where he spoke to the Army about what he had been up to, reported metro.co.uk. In a translation from Soompi, Suga said of the comeback, "We're already working on a new album again. Before we started, we decided who was in charge of what. Who would oversee everything, who would oversee the visuals, who would oversee the music—we split that up. We discussed it amongst ourselves and made the decision. ‘A video about that will be released soon, so please watch it."

Suga had gone live on BTS' official YouTube channel where he spoke about his love for painting and also revealed about the band's upcoming plans on their new album. Their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has been a huge hit with almost every strong striking the right chord.

As per reports in Soompi, Suga is all set to collaborate with South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun aka IU. Her agency said in a statement, "IU will be releasing a digital single on May 6, and she will also be releasing a music video along with her music."

The single will be released on May 6, 2020. The news had fans of IU and BTS extremely excited. #IUxSUGA soon started trending on Twitter.

