BTS Member V aka Kim Taehyung Flaunts New Hairstyle During Launch of 'Dynamite' Teaser

BTS fans are swooning over V aka Kim Taehyung's new look. The boy band member, who had been hiding his tresses for quite some time, has shared a series of stunning selfies showing off his new hairstyle.

V flaunted his new look during the release of a new teaser of their upcoming track 'Dynamite'. He shared a series of mirror selfies where he can be seen getting ready for the promotions.

Donning a grey and black floral suit, V shared the photos with the caption "Hi Army" with a smiley emoji. Take a look:

The BTS band, comprising Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and V, enjoy global popularity. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to release their upcoming single track 'Dynamite'.

Teasers of the new song are being shared online, keeping fans hyped. The K-Pop band will be releasing the English track on August 21.

Before the release of 'Dynamite' day, the group will also deliver a music video teaser. The sneak peek is coming on August 18, Billboard reported.

In July, BTS first mentioned they have a new single coming. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible," they revealed on a Korean broadcasting app.