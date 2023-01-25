CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Pathaan#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » BTS Member V Hints He Misses His Jin Hyung, Plays Games with Jungkook During Live Session
1-MIN READ

BTS Member V Hints He Misses His Jin Hyung, Plays Games with Jungkook During Live Session

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 14:11 IST

Seoul

BTS member Kim Taehyung popped up for a surprise live session on Tuesday.

BTS member Kim Taehyung popped up for a surprise live session on Tuesday.

BTS' Kim Taehyung came live on Weverse and mentioned another member Jin, who is away on mandatory military service currently.

BTS member V, real name Kim Taehyung, popped up for a surprise live session on Weverse recently. The BTS members are busy with their solo projects at the moment and any sight the fandom, BTS ARMY, can get of the K-pop stars, brings them immense joy. V started a live, disconnected and came back again. Although he didn’t stay for long, his short appearance made fans happy.

While interacting with fans during the live, V talked about other members - Jin and Jungkook. Jin is currently away on mandatory military service. V remembered his huyng’s habit of popping up during other members’ live sessions and dropping comments. It was clear indication he missed the eldest member of Bangtan.

“Around this time, Jin hyung pops up saying ‘hi, yo’ or “Vo" (in the comments).. hyung said he is working hard right now.. he contacted us," V said.

V also mentioned another popular member, the youngest - Jeon Jungkook. “I was playing a game with friends. There’s Jungkookie too. I was playing but if (someone) in the game dies and (they) might say something that’s not supposed to be said in a live, so I came back after turning it off," he said, explaining why he suddenly disconnected the live session.

His first live session was held for a few minutes during which he greeted his fans and wished them for the Korean New Year. He said as quoted by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year, everyone! (happy new year)." Later he also added, “On the Seollal Day, I ate meal together with my family and I also ate outside with my family."

V also told his fans that he held the live session as he was bored. He added, “I’ll come again later when I feel bored. I don’t really use the phone a lot these days. I ordered some expensive strawberries. I’ll now go to eat them. You guys, be happy, be healthy.. don’t get sick. Do well and work hard today as well and receive a lot of blessings this new year and be healthy and happy and don’t get sick or hurt. Bye."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bts
  2. Kim Taehyung
  3. Korean Entertainment
first published:January 25, 2023, 13:30 IST
last updated:January 25, 2023, 14:11 IST
Read More