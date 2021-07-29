BTS Member V Says Johnny Depp in Cry-Baby Inspired His Look for Summer Song Butter

Butter is probably the biggest chart topper for South Korean boyband BTS so far, having spent eight weeks on the number 1 spot of Billboard Hot100. Band member V, real name Kim Taehyung, has spoken about shooting the music video in an interview for Weverse magazine. Talking about his inspiration for the song which gives off a high school musical vibe, Taehyung named two American pop culture icons as his influence.

He had said that he got inspiration from artists of the past like Sammy Davis Jr. for his performance in ‘Dynamite’, the septet’s Grammy nominated single. When asked if any artist inspired him for Butter, V said, “Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than any one artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs look. For ‘Butter’, I watched a lot of teen movies. And musicals. After that I randomly ended up seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie Johnny Depp did [which turned out to be the movie Cry-Baby]. The image I got from that was really intense. That’s the look I used in ‘Butter’."

Cry-Baby is a 1990 American teen musical romantic comedy, starring Johnny Depp as 1950s teen rebel ‘Cry-Baby’ Wade Walker. Subsequent to its release, the film become a cult classic and spawned a Broadway musical of the same name.

Explaining further the teen musical vibe, V said, “When we shot the ‘Butter’ music video, I really, really tried to shoot the part in the elevator so it would feel like a teen movie. Although a lot of takes were edited, so not all of it’s there." His freestyle part in the elevator surely stands out among that of the other members. The 25-year-old singer has always been a class apart from the rest, and his inspirations and appearances prove that even more.

