BTS Member V Turns 25: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Singer

It is the 25th birthday of Kim Taehyung, a member of the K-Pop boy band BTS. Famously known as V, Kim was born on December 30, 1995, in South Korea’s Seo District of Daegu.

V is a vocalist for BTS along with three other members namely Jin, Jungkook and Jimin.

His career in the K-pop industry started in the year 2013 with the formation of the boy band BTS. Before his debut, he was a trainee at the Big Hit Entertainment, the company that launched BTS and has an ongoing contract with the boy band.

The vocalist became the first K-pop star to have his image displayed on the iconic Dubai building Burj Khalifa which is the tallest in the world.

He received the prestigious Order of Cultural Merit medal in 2018 from the South Korean President along with other band members for their role in spreading the culture of the country. He is one of the youngest recipients of this award.

Family and friends of Kim Taehyung use many other nicknames for him apart from V such as, Baby Bear, Gucci Boy, Secret weapon, Tae Tae, CGV and Baby Lion.

As per many reports, the singer is currently single. There were rumours about him dating a fan in 2018 but turns out they were only friends.

He is not only a singer anymore and has also ventured into acting.

Among all the boy band members, V’s best friend is considered to be Jimin. Both the members are almost the same age with Jimin a couple of months older to V. He is also said to be close to another member who is the youngest of the group, Jungkook.

Recently, V topped the list Most Handsome Faces of K-pop Artist of 2020 and also stood second on the list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year after YouTuber PewDiePie.