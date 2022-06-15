BTS Members Dancing To Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Is a Treat For ARMYs - Must Watch Video

BTS members – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V are widely popular across the world and India is no different. Even though the K-pop singers have never visited India, they enjoy a massive fan following across the country. BTS ARMYs in India often make video edits of their favourite singers grooving to several Bollywood songs and the latest one will surely leave you impressed.

An Indian BTS fandom has given Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 twists to BTS’ dance video. In the clip which is now being shared on social media, BTS members can be seen dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track. Dressed in matching black suits, the singers look charming as always. The video opens with a glimpse of Suga who can be seen sitting on a staircase. It then introduces, V aka Kim Taehyung, and other members of the septet. Needless to say, the video looks absolutely real and is a treat for ARMYs across the country.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

The video has left fans completely impressed. “Damnnn!!!! This suites so well!! I wish this gets more and more views,” one of the ARMYs member wrote. Another social media user called it ‘Amazing’ and ‘Perfect Sync’.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected close to Rs 174 crores at the box office so far. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. It is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

Talking about BTS, it was just yesterday that BTS ARMYs were left emotional after their favourite K-pop group announced during Festa dinner that they are going on a hiatus as a band. During this break time, the group members will be working on their individual projects.

