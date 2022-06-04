BTS Members J-Hope, Jimin, RM Goes Dining With Bang PD, ARMYs Get Father-Son Vibes From Them

ARMY can’t keep calm as ahead of the release of their much-anticipated album Proof, BTS members RM, J-Hope and Jimin have treated them to the snippets of them partying late with Bang Si Hyuk aka Bang PD. Taking to their social media handles, the Bangtan Boys have dropped a series of pictures from their outing and amped up the excitement among the ARMY. Last night, the 94-liners went out for dinner and drinks with Bang Si-Hyuk, and honestly, their pictures say a lot about their bond. Taking to the story of his Instagram account, J-hope posted a picture of wine bottles and tagged RM, Jimin, and Bang PD.

Acknowledging, J-Hope’s story, later RM reposted the same picture on his Instagram story and went on to give ARMY a glimpse of yet another photograph from their outing. The picture shared by RM showed him flashing a victory sign ahead of the backdrop that carries a variety of food and empty dishes. Time and again, Bangtan Boys have been spotted partying and going out for dinners with the founder of BigHit Music and boss Bang Si-Hyuk, which very well defines their special bond with him. Earlier Jin also revealed that all of them are so close to each other that Bang PD also lets them call him ‘Hyung’ which means older brother who is close to you. Not just this, but once he even cooked a meal for the eldest member of BTS.

The ARMY was quick enough to react to the post, as they showered love on the members and tagged Bang PD as “a cool boss”. One user took to the comments section and wrote, “Wow what a cool boss!! He is taking them on for dinner, drinking wine and all.. man I cannot relate.” Another wrote, “Joon, Hobi, and Jimin having drinks with Bang PD at almost 1 in the morning really proves that the boys have a deep relationship with Bang PD. It’s not just a boss and client thing but more of a father to son vibes which is probably one of the reasons why BTS got so successful.”

joon, hobi and jimin having drinks with bang pd at almost 1 in the morning really proves that the boys have a deep relationship with bang pd. Its not just a boss and client thing but more of a father to son vibes which is probably one of the reasons why BTS got so successful — ria ⁷ | kookie misser | (@ysljks) June 3, 2022

namjoon, hobi, jimin and bang pd out for dinner. this is so cute pic.twitter.com/tmjnuUu9Cz — Nati⁷ | 6.10.22 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@sbitch_bangtan) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Spotify, the much-loved boy band revealed that in 2020 they had plans to visit many countries like South America, Australia, and India, and this was a part of the Map Of The Soul World Tour. If the pandemic had not hit the world, then the lives of BTS fans in India would have been changed forever.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.