BTS Members Jimin, V and Jungkook Top Male K-pop Idol Rankings For October

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back-to-back number one tracks, viral music videos and collaborations with other artists. The K-pop band was able to add another feather to their hat after their members Jimin, V and Jungkook topped the Male K-pop Idol Rankings For October 2021. The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, which releases the list, has analysed the data in various areas for 687 male K-pop idols in the period between September 16- October 16, 2021.

With 7,654,771, BTS member Jimin has topped the list for the 33rd consecutive month. Next is V who scored 5,663,845 points in the index. The third place was earned by the youngest member Jungkook, who earned 5,473,457 points.

Meanwhile BTS also grabbed a headline after it was reported that a song called Friends by V and Jimin will be a part of the Marvel film Eternals. A tweet shared by ‘Marvel News’ shared a list of songs that are a part of the soundtrack, by artists including Lizzo, Pink Floyd and BTS.

A Chloe Zhao misturou Lizzo, Pink Floyd e BTS!!!Confira a lista de músicas presentes em #Eternals: pic.twitter.com/z2gI9xZZtQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin

