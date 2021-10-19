BTS Members Relive Their Trainee Days, Jam on 'Save Me' in New BangtanTV Episode

The South Korean boy-band BTS has established itself and its members as international superstars. From back to back tracks debuting at number one in the charts to music videos that go viral, the band has taken the world by storm. One among their long list of achievements over the last few years was their appearance in the MTV Unplugged episode where they performed some of their hit tracks and also covered Coldplay’s Fix You. Now, the band has released the ‘making of’ video of the episode which shows the members preparing and performing on the show.

In the thirteen minute-long video, the band can be seen playing games at an arcade and doing vocal exercises to prep for their performance. They then rehearsed for their performance and dressed up in suits for Blue and Grey. They then did a costume and location rehearsal, where they navigated their movements in a narrow path. The members also pretended to play a battle game on the stage covered with tall grass.

The members then performed Coldplay’s Fix You in their own style. When the episode came out in February, fans of both the bands were overjoyed, making the episode go viral. Later, in September, the bands collaborated on their track, My Universe.

They then got a costume change to perform Life Goes On. During their waiting time, they shared anecdotes about their trainee days. Before they performed Dynamite in their shiny white suits, they randomly jammed to their old track Save Me. The video ended with them performing Dynamite with a live band.

Meanwhile, BTS will perform their first ever physical concert in front a crowd after the pandemic. Titled Permission to Dance on Stage, the concerts will be held in Los Angeles from October end to first week on November. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin.

