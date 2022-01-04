BTS Members RM and Jin Test Negative for Covid-19; ARMY Calls It 'Best News Ever'

Big Hit Music has confirmed that K-pop band BTS members RM and Jin have tested negative for Covid-19. The news comes just a day after Suga had made full recovery from Covid-19. Taking to Weverse, Big Hit Music issued a statement confirming their negative results. They revealed that RM showed no symptoms during his recovery, while Jin had a slight fever when he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Here’s Big Hit Music’s full statement:

We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4. RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.

Many BTS fans took to Twitter and rejoiced over the news. “So happy to hear that Jin and Namjoon have also recovered," a fan tweeted. “Jin and Namjoon are fully recovered too I’m so relieved," added another. “Yoongi Namjoon and Jin have now fully recovered—they are finally Covid-free BEST NEWS EVER," added a third fan.

RM, Jin, and Suga tested positive in December. While RM and Suga were tested shortly after they returned from their trip to the US, Jin was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few weeks after his return. At the time, Big Hit had confirmed that none of the members had come in contact with each other.

