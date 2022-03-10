BTS Misses ARMYs' Cheering Voices at First Post-Covid Concert in Seoul with In-Person Attendees

K-pop icons the Bangtan Boys performed to a live audience at their first offline concert in Seoul after the pandemic. Their last in-person concert at the South Korean capital was in 2019 October. After that, they had performed to an empty concert hall for the first Permission to Dance show in Seoul last year, which the audiences had to watch online.

From the introductory comments till the ending-ment, the septet kept referring to the fact that the audience was not allowed to cheer out loud or stand up. They were handed clappers, to be use while cheering for the band. The bandmates kept reminding themselves that they shouldn’t, even by mistake, ask the audience to scream or shout. Rather “make some noise" at this concert meant shaking your clapper vigorously, an act which Jimin imitated during his ending comments.

J-Hope, during his comments, asked if the fans have been doing well, because he hasn’t been. “Honestly, Covid-19 went on for 2.5 years and I didn’t know when it would end. I was missing you all and couldn’t wait to see you. So I wasn’t doing well. But today all of those concerns have been washed away. We have performed online concerts, performed on stage without audience during the past 2.5 years. But it was so hard. I can’t do performances without the audience," he said as the other members cheered him on.

V aka Kim Taehyung mentioned that the fine dust in the air was causing him to cough. “I am not positive," said the vocalist who has recently recovered from Covid-19. “I may be prone to fine dust, that’s the only reason I am coughing… It’s been 2.5 years so we had high hopes of having fun today, how was it for you?" The other members replied on behalf of the silent audience, “It was a lot of fun." V added, “Hearing your clappers made me want to hear your voice even more.

Team leader RM said during his ending-ment, “Today I knew what to expect, but I’d be lying if I said that it didn’t affect us. We put so much effort into this concert, there were so many restrictions. Planning the show itself was frustrating, so we got up here thinking we will fill up any void… We are really home now, it was very meaningful."

The show set-list remained almost the same as their Permission to Dance in LA concerts, with a few additions here and there. They performed the song Wings for the first time since their Love Yourself Tour in 2019.

