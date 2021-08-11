BTS Member Kim Taehyung Reveals His Mixtape KTH1 Tracks are Being Remade

BTS ARMY aka the fandom of the famous Korean Bangtan Boys band has been waiting with baited breath for the new mixtape of the BTS members - V, also known as Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook - since it has been announced. However, in a recent meeting with the fans, V revealed a new piece of information about his mixtape, which has been named as KTH1. V said that even though he had planned on combining 13 original tracks for his mixtape, he is rehashing them as he is not satisfied with how they have turned out.

“I have one song that was given to me, and 10 that I made myself, but I started to not listen to them, and I was worried that it would be the same for ARMYs, so I’m slowly remaking [the songs] step by step. I’m working hard," he said during a recent virtual fanmeeting.

Previously, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the BTS member had revealed that this mixtape will stand out from other mixtapes in terms of genres, depth and range. He also said that the audience is about to see him in a way they haven’t seen him before.

According to a report published by Koreaboo, Taehyung is currently taking a break from working on his mixtape as he has removed 12 tracks out of the 15 that he had previously prepared. He also hinted that the release of the tape may take longer because of BTS’ packed schedule. V is currently in the process of writing the lyrics of the songs and preparing the melodies.

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys have released two new numbers - Butter and Permission To Dance - which made them acquire a permanent spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Butter has garnered the spot of longest running number 1 song of 2021 while Permission To Dance trended incessantly in the top 10 list, in the ninth position.

BTS, which shot to fame in 2013, is loved all over the world for their songs across genres, which talk of social commentary, mental health issues and other philosophical aspects of human survival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here