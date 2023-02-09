BTS: Model Min Yoongi Sets Internet on Fire With Hot Snaps From Valentino Photoshoot, Take a Look

It is another casual day for the members of ARMY as BTS member Min Yoongi, better known by his stage name Suga, has dropped yet another set of pics. The rapper of the iconic K-pop boy band has proved why he is the best model for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. Yoongi shared three snaps from his photoshoot on his personal Instagram handle. The fans already know BTS members are multi-talented artists that they have come to stan. The modelling skills that Agust D is showing are proof enough. Dressed in three contrasting fits, the global artist showed off his charisma. In the first snap, Suga was dressed in a single green and white Valentino tailored suit, sitting amongst what looked like a performance stage set up.

In the next snap, the BTS member sported an all-white ensemble that looked even more perfect with his gorgeous long locks that the fans have come to love. Finally, Yoongi also shared a snap in an all black ensemble. The backdrop of these two snaps are quite reminiscent of the sets of two of the most popular BTS tracks. That is Mic Drop from Love Yourself: Her album from 2017 and Suga’s solo track Shadow from the 2020 BTS album Map of the Soul:7. The rapper captioned the post, “Valentino X Suga”. Check it out here:

The members of ARMY have also started trending the hashtag Suga X Valentino on Twitter. They shared the latest clip of Suga during his GQ magazine shoot with the luxury fashion house. Valentino had originally shared the clip on their YouTube handle. The 30-second clip already garnered over 125K views in under 24 hours of being shared. He was seen sporting “the Maison Valentino Essentials, storied designs are stripped down and taken to their most necessary components.”

The lead rapper of BTS was recently named the global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house. While Suga shared the news with the fans on his Instagram handle, Valentino also made an announcement of its own, officially introducing Yoongi as its new brand ambassador. Valentino mentioned Suga as “the multi-faceted artist and member of BTS” in a tweet. They also revealed him to be Valentino DiVas in a new shoot with GQ Magazine.

