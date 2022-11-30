BTS Monuments: New Docu-Series Announced on K-pop Sensation, ARMYs Elated

Pop sensation BTS have a special invitation for their fandom, the ARMY. They are all set to take ARMYs on an incredible journey with their new docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Stars. The group came together to make an announcement about their upcoming documentary set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The docu-series will trace the megastars’ journey from their debut in 2013 till the present. A 44-second clip was released on the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Singapore to make the announcement.

Members of the group took turns letting their fandom know that this new project will contain the stories of their growth and that of their music. Fans can certainly expect candid stories from each of the members. They also piqued everyone’s curiosity as they let ARMYs know that BTS are ready to reveal a never-seen-before side to them with this project. Take a peek at the clip here:

It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

The docu-series is going to be the third BTS content to be released on Disney+ This came after the K-pop sensations’ agency HYBE signed a global partnership with Disney Studios. The other two titles that were streamed exclusively on Disney's streaming services are, In the Soop: Friendcation and BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage: LA. The former is a travel show starring BTS member V, alongside his friends and famous K-entertainment actors Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and rapper Peakboy. They took on a surprise trip, filled with a variety of fun activities. Meanwhile, the 4K concert film recounted the group's live performance at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021.

This announcement came a few days before the oldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin, popularly known by his stage name Jin, is set to enlist for Mandatory Military Service. If reports are to be believed, he will begin his military training on December 13. This will make Jin the first BTS member to enlist for military training. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, he is likely to enlist at the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. Following the five-week training, he will be deployed to the frontline unit. Where he will undergo 18 months of compulsory training.

Read all the Latest Movies News here