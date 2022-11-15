BTS: Namjoon Ends the Wait for ARMYs as He Announces His Debut Solo Album Indigo, Details Inside

BTS leader RM is currently gearing up for the release of his first full-length solo album Indigo. His agency Big Hit Music has confirmed that the upcoming album will be out on December 2, making him the third member of the all-boy group to release his solo material after J-hope and Jin. According to a report by NME, the agency introduced Indigo as RM’s dairy which contains all his thoughts and his worries. Previously, RM had already given ARMY an honest look into his world with the release of his two solo mixtapes namely, RM (released in 2015) and Mono (released in 2018).

In a statement by the label, the agency added that through Indigo, RM aims to deliver his candid thoughts and feelings. “RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes. Through ‘Indigo’, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists,” said Big Hit Music in a press release. They added that the forthcoming album, “recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary.”

The BTS leader while announcing his album on HYBE’s social networking platform Weverse wrote, “Hello. Finally. Because of you, my first album is coming out. I prepared hard for four years. It’s very different from my previous work and there are a lot of fun friends included. Please support us until December 2."

BTS members RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and Jin have been working tirelessly since 2013 to become one of the biggest music bands in the work. Currently, the group has embarked on a whole new chapter of their professional career, one that focuses more on solo activities. Although individual members previously released mixtapes and singles in the past, it was member J-hope who became the first to release his solo album, Jack In The Box.

With the new album, the musician turned introspective, to show off his much darker side to aptly capture his multidimensional persona with singles including More and Arson. Amidst this, Jin recently collaborated with Coldplay to release his new solo single The Astronaut.

