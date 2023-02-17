BTS: Namjoon Has A Hickey? ARMY Is Convinced RM Tried To Hide Love Bite On His Neck; Watch

Did BTS leader RM have a hickey during his recent Weverse Live? That is what the fandom has been asking ever since the surprise live session came to an end on Thursday evening. Kim Namjoon surprised fans on Thursday by hopping on the live wagon. After Jungkook and Suga, RM hosted a Weverse Live — his first solo one on the platform — and well, fans took a notice of everything, including a mark on his neck.

Fans first noticed the mark on his neck during the live session and one of them even asked Namjoon what it was. The rapper took notice of the comment. He decided to cover it up but fans had already taken notice. The rapper eventually addressed the question about the mark on his neck and clarified that it was a bruise from a CrossFit session. “I got a bit hurt, when I was doing CrossFit trying to muscle up haha," he said.

I can't get over from this look at the way Namjoon slowly covering his hickey after realising it was visible . It's ok joonie we didn't see anything pic.twitter.com/fkBXtVL6sz— ❥︎ꪜ | ᴍᴏᴜɴɪ✌︎ (@_taegguk_luv_) February 17, 2023

While Namjoon clarified it, the fandom wasn’t fully convinced. Fans took to Twitter and had a collective meltdown which led to hickey and CrossFit to trend. “Namjoon conveniently using his hands to block his hickey after someone asked him what happened to his neck then suddenly ends the live a few minutes later. This was NOT on my bingo card for 2023 but I am HOWLING," a Twitter user wrote.

seokjin these boys are out of control i need you to come back yoongis gaslighting us namjoon is showin off his post valentine’s day hickeys jungkook is doing drunk lives once a week i live in constant fear— haides ⭐️ (@borahaides) February 16, 2023

waking up to namjoon having hickeys right after valentines daypic.twitter.com/YyjqyE5hQK— yohan. (@jeonggukhyung_) February 16, 2023

what do u mean someone got the privilege to do a hickey on namjoon's neck and that wasn't mepic.twitter.com/IieTEbYPjn— daly⁷ hobi day (@fearofgodyoongi) February 16, 2023

Whoever got to put that hickey on Namjoon, way to go pic.twitter.com/9rGI9ZhscQ— Rikkekeke (@Rikke_keke) February 16, 2023

namjoon came showed off his hickey and left pic.twitter.com/zpX6rSui4K— cherry ⭐ (@tetemybaee) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, during the live session, Namjoon revealed he has moved on from his Indigo phase and is ready to move on to new music. He also shared his reaction to Suga hosting his first solo tour.

