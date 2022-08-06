BTS: Netizens Suspect Relationship Between J-Hope, Model Irene After Their Frequent Outings Together

Earlier this week, BTS rapper J-Hope created history by being the first Korean artist to headline a music festival in the US. His performance at the Lollapalooza in Chicago broke the internet and netizens still can’t stop talking about it. Hobi has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on his Instagram handles featuring his friends. However, some of the photos have piqued the interest of ARMYs as model Irene was seen in a lot of photos and was also seen spending time with Hobi.

Netizens wondered what exactly is the relationship between Irene and J-Hope. The model was seen at the music festival in Chicago watching Hobi’s performance alongside Jimin.

J-Hope is in New York with his friends model Irene Kim and

W Korea's Editor in Chief, Hyejoo Woo. They visited Kaws studio.

I love to see him smile so brightly pic.twitter.com/oZ1WhpfFMx — ᴮᴱ Somanyinterests ⁷ mainly BTS ⟭⟬ ∞ (@Somanyinterest1) August 2, 2022

She was later seen hanging out with J-Hope and his friends. Moreover, the model also attended his ‘Jack in the Box’ listening party. AllKpop reports, one social media user took to an online community forum to create a post titled, “What exactly is [the relationship between] J-Hope and Irene?”

Take a look at it:

[ notpannchoa ] Knets suspect relationship between model Irene and J-Hope pic.twitter.com/AHZRRaLBGw — notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz (@notpannchoa2) August 5, 2022

Irene had also shared glimpses of Hobi’s performance on her Instagram Story section and called him “One of the most hardworking & inspiring friends I know.”

Irene (Model and J-hope’s friend) posted on her IG story ✨ “@/uarmyhope Killing it

One of the most hardworking & inspiring friends I know ❤️‍ https://t.co/uRkneQPxUU pic.twitter.com/SwoYIbZ2hd — mimi⁷ | my life: Bangtan (@jmserendipity13) August 2, 2022

Irene must be a really good friend of Hoseok since she attended to the Listening Party and Lollapalooza for J-HOPE. — (@tackanvibes) August 2, 2022

However, some netizens claimed that Irene has a boyfriend, who works with Hobi. One tweet read, “She have a boyfriend, he works with Hoseok and he is at Chicago too, please leave her alone and write nice coments…”

She have a boyfriend, he works with Hoseok and he is at Chicago too, please leave her alone and write nice coments…#jhope #hoseok #hobi #제이홉 irene kim https://t.co/PrbF5lGYXZ — j-hope Beautiful Star (@18BeautifulStar) August 2, 2022

Netizens also urged others not to leave negative comments on Irene’s posts.

Can y’all leave a nice comment on Irene’s ig. Trolls are doing this shit https://t.co/GfQzEWgvr2 pic.twitter.com/rl28iT96wO — ru ✨ (@vcrjhs) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Hobi’s Lollapalooza set included songs from his newly released solo album Jack in the Box such as MORE, Pandora’s Box, Equal Sign, STOP, Safety Zone, What If, Arson, Music Box, and Future. He also left fans surprised with performances on Baseline, Cypher Pt1, Hangsang, P.O.P., Blue Side, Dynamite (Tropical), Daydream, Ego, Hope World, Just Dance, and Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G. The set list brought out J-Hope, Jung Hoseok, Hobi, and Jay on stage.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here