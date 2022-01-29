BTS: No Cameo, But V Turns Clapboy for Choi Wooshik on Our Beloved Summer Sets, See Video

One of the top-rated Korean dramas ‘Our Beloved Summer’ has come to a bittersweet end. The final episode aired earlier this week on January 25, but the OST Christmas Tree sung by BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) is still ringing in everyone’s years. BTS ARMY had hoped for a cameo by V on the popular K-drama, but that remained as wishful thinking.

But fans are now kicked to find that the singer was actually on the sets of the show while his friend Wooshik was shooting. V posted a video on his official Instagram account from the shoot of ‘Our Beloved Summer’. In the clip, V can be seen holding the clapboard in his hands to open a scene, with Wooshik and actress Kim Dami in the background. Taehyung gives the clap as action starts.

V shared the video with his song Christmas Tree playing in the background and ARMYs can’t believe that even though he didn’t make an appearance on the drama, he was actually on the sets of it.

Wooshik and Taehyung are part of the Wooga Squad alongwith actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and musician Peakboy. They are famous for their friendship and are often seen supporting each other’s projects.

The soulful track Christmas Tree has clinched the 97th spot on Billboard’s Global Chart for the week of January 29, and this would mark the song’s third week on the list extending its record, with V being the third Korean male solo artist to stand in the Top 100 spot.V's Christmas Tree was released on Christmas Eve i.e. December 24 last year, and it is V’s third K-drama soundtrack released so far.

Recently, in conversation with My Daily, Choi took the opportunity to acknowledge V’s contribution to the show and said that he was really thankful to him as the singer helped him express his acting better. “The song was like MSG that helped me to express my acting better. When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful," Choi said.

Our Beloved Summer starred the Parasite actor Choi Wooshik and Kim Dami in the lead with Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui, Park Jin-joo, and Ahn Dong-Goo in supporting roles.

As of now, the show has bagged an 8.9 rating on My Drama List and 8.8 on IMDB and it continues to grasp the praisings internationally. Fans are also enjoying the show on the OTT platform Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.