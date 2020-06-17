BTS Not Included in Billboard’s Predicted Grammy 2021 List, Army Reacts

The Korean-Pop band BTS has a huge fan following across the world. The band has composed many songs in the last few months just to make their fans happier. In fact, the Bangtan Boys’ latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has also been liked and loved by millions across the globe.

Amidst all the hard work, the Billboard seemingly excluded the name of the K-pop band and its music in their predicted Grammy 2021 lineup. The list included the nominations for major categories like “Album of the Year”, “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, and “Best New Artist”. The exclusion has not gone down with the BTS Army.

In an official tweet, announcing their predictions for the nominations, Billboard mentioned, “Early best new artist Grammys contenders: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, SuperM & more.”

Early best new artist Grammys contenders: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, SuperM & more https://t.co/C7oNoXZY3k — billboard (@billboard) June 17, 2020

However, the BTS fandom expressed their anger in the comment sections. A user wrote, “No BTS... a shame. They won't get my view like or attention. BTS deserves better than this racist music industry."

No BTS.. a shame. they won't get my view like or attention. BTS deserves better than this racist music industry — alina23 (@alina2338303030) June 15, 2020

Another stated, “You know what, I can continue to tweet about this and talk about it; but I guess when something is rigged its rigged. @BTS_twt DESERVES A GRAMMY I am not only saying this as an Army. Have you seen their numbers, how they outsold? I’m pretty sure u don't even care. STOP being ignorant (sic)."

You know whatI can continue to tweet about this and talk about it; but I guess when something is rigged its rigged.@BTS_twt DESERVES A GRAMMY I am not only saying this as an Army. Have you seen their numbers, how they outsold. Im pretty sure u don't even care. STOP being ignorant — Katy💜🐋 (@BTSSSforever) June 15, 2020

Here are a few other reactions:

They only care about showing BTS’s charts to have ARMY engaged and not about their nomination. BTS deserves it and we all know it! Granny is rigged! (Yes that was intentional for granny to see it!) — 💜Jina지나💗💕💕 (@jeon_jeong_guk_) June 16, 2020

BTS deserves to be here, but I'm not even surprised, we all know it's rigged — ria⁷ (@springpjmin) June 15, 2020





BTS has accomplished soooo many other things, I think it’s time that we have another kpop group accomplish something great too💚! — Renjun’s mother (@sharkleeshwa) June 16, 2020

The Grammys always talk about how BTS’s songs are Grammy worthy and it’s been 3 years and they still haven’t given them their nomination... let that sink in — ⋆jes⁷ (@J00NSPUTA) June 15, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

