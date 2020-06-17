MOVIES

BTS Not Included in Billboard’s Predicted Grammy 2021 List, Army Reacts

BTS at Grammy 2019

In its predicted Grammy 2021 lineup, Billboard excluded korean pop band BTS while upsetting its fans.

The Korean-Pop band BTS has a huge fan following across the world. The band has composed many songs in the last few months just to make their fans happier. In fact, the Bangtan Boys’ latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has also been liked and loved by millions across the globe.

Amidst all the hard work, the Billboard seemingly excluded the name of the K-pop band and its music in their predicted Grammy 2021 lineup. The list included the nominations for major categories like “Album of the Year”, “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, and “Best New Artist”. The exclusion has not gone down with the BTS Army.

In an official tweet, announcing their predictions for the nominations, Billboard mentioned, “Early best new artist Grammys contenders: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, SuperM & more.”

However, the BTS fandom expressed their anger in the comment sections. A user wrote, “No BTS... a shame. They won't get my view like or attention. BTS deserves better than this racist music industry."

Another stated, “You know what, I can continue to tweet about this and talk about it; but I guess when something is rigged its rigged. @BTS_twt DESERVES A GRAMMY I am not only saying this as an Army. Have you seen their numbers, how they outsold? I’m pretty sure u don't even care. STOP being ignorant (sic)."

Here are a few other reactions:



