BTS: 'Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin' Navigates Through Corporate Life in Jin x Maplestory Teaser, Watch

BTS’s Kim Seok-jin left fans confused after he posted a photo of an I-card that apparently belongs to him and shows that he works for Nexon. ARMYs were already scratching their heads when the official YouTube channel of MapleStory released a video featuring Jin, showing him entering a huge corporate building. The audio is in Korean, but the video ends with the words, “Mapler, Kim Seokjin, goes to work”.

The Instagram post is captioned as “I started working at a major company.” Check out the photo and the video here.

Another detailed video from the channel shows how Jin is adjusting to his new job, where he can be seen as saying, “Company life is not easy”. Watch the video here:

MapleStory also shared Jin’s resumé on its official Twitter handle, stating that Jin has applied for the position of game designer/planner, and is all set to start working in the company from 16August this year.

The truth behind the whole narrative is that BTS is collaborating with MapleStory, an online game developed by the South Korean company Wizet, and they are promoting their web reality show ‘Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin!’ through their social media handles. Nexon, the company referred to by Jin in his Instagram post, is the game development company behind MapleStory.

Jin has previously collaborated too with MapleStory. Last year, the famous band tied up with the gaming company to launch limited edition in-game items designed by the singers. Jin was also chosen to be part of the jury in the Golden Hand Awards, the game’s inaugural character design award ceremony, in June 2021.

The web reality show will premiere on 16 August and then will air on 18August. A bonus behind-the-scenes episode will air on August 25.

