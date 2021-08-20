BTS Officially Cancel Map of the Soul Tour, Heartbroken ARMYs Say They'll Wait for the Idols

For fans about the world, the wait to watch BTS perform live at a concert just got longer. The K-pop kings have officially announced the cancellation of their Map of the Soul tour. The dates were announced in January 2020, and postponed to a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were set to kick-off their world tour with four dates in their native Seoul at Olympic Stadium in April before heading to North America for a 15-date run, performing in nine cities. Following the North American leg, the tour also included several stops in Japan and Europe.

The North American leg of the tour was initially postponed in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. They had previously cancelled a string of concerts planned in South Korea. Rescheduled dates were not announced prior to the tour’s official cancelation.

BigHit Music said in a statement, “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR."

“The tour’s concerts in Seoul were previously canceled in February of last year, followed by the postponement of the North American leg in March; dates in Europe and Japan were postponed prior to the start of ticket sales in those regions. We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour… Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible," the statement read.

Fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter, but at the same time kept up hopes that they will be able to see their idols at a concert again soon. ARMYs have always been supportive of the boys, and despite the heartbreak, most seemed to take the announcement positively.

We know this is a hard decision to make, we know how much they work hard for this and how massive the preparation is. We also know the time will come where we will be able to meet each other again, we will wait for that day, no matter how long. @BTS_twt— Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ (@almostdita) August 20, 2021

i know this is a difficult decision to make, to let go of everything that's prepared, but the situation can't be helped. i believe the day will come soon where we can see each other eye to eye and until that day come, let's have strength, sending my warmest hugs — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) August 20, 2021

Many also shared this meme from group leader RM’s recent Vlive, where he asked Covid to “get the hell out".

The pandemic has been a hard time for the K-pop kings, just like their fans, with cancellation of several plans. They have managed to put up virtual performances, the Bang Bang Con last year and this year’s Muster Sowoozoo to celebrate their 8th anniversary, sans a live audience.

