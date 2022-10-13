BTS on KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Question About Jin, Suga, J-Hope For Rs 5000; Desi ARMYs Proud

BTS fans in India were taken by surprise when Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group on his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC. On Thursday night’s episode, Big B was seen asking a contestant a question about the BTS for the prize amount of Rs 5,000.

In videos going viral from the episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant this question: The band BTS, having Jin, Suga, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country? The options were A. South Korea B. Iran C. Sri Lanka and D. Mongolia. The contestant took less than 10 seconds to answer the question.

After she answered the question correctly, Amitabh explained the full form of BTS — Bangtan Sonyeondan. The contestant replied, “Sir, I love K-pop.” Unaware of the term, Amitabh asked her to explain what K-pop is. She informed him that K-pop means Korean pop music and Amitabh said that he learned something new today.

The moment has left Desi ARMYs in the country filled with pride. Several users took to Twitter and expressed their excitement over seeing BTS’ name appear in KBC. “BTS ARE REALLY THE HOUSEHOLD NAME😭 they way I jumped from my sofa and filmed this,” a fan tweeted. “BTS-related quest was asked on today’s KBC episode 😭 on my angel’s birthday 😭 The way Amit sir pronounced Bangtan Soneydan made me so proud,” a second ARMY tweeted. “My mom just called me from the living room to show this,” added another.

“Aaaahhhhh i was watching Jimin’s live and my sister came running to my room saying that they asked a BTS question on KBC at first i thought she was joking but the way I screamed when I saw it for myself. My entire family was watching it😭😭😭😭😭😭 probably thinks I’m insane,” a fourth fan said.

Meanwhile, BTS fans across the globe united digitally to celebrate Jimin’s birthday with him. The singer hosted a live session and rang in his birthday with the fandom.

